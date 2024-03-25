Popular Nigerian singer David Adeleke, commonly known as Davido, has shared how he met his wife, revealing that he encountered her when he had nothing.

Davido, in an interview on the latest French show “The Bridge,” alongside Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni, Cindy Bruna, and François-Henry Bennahmias, expressed gratitude for meeting his wife during that period. He explained that it would be difficult for him to trust new relationships now, fearing that people might only be interested in his money and fame.

For Davido, real success lies in having people who supported him from the start, even before he achieved success. He recounted the story of a friend who possesses everything but feels incomplete without a wife.

Davido emphasized the importance of maintaining friendships forged during tough times, rather than solely engaging with new acquaintances after attaining fame.

He stated, “I met my wife before I had money, and I was thinking to myself, if I didn’t meet her and now I was single, it wouldn’t be the same.”

ALSO READ: Asking your wife for DNA test criminal — BBNaija’s Rachel

He continued, “Yeah, it’s cool, all these people you see around me were there when I had nothing… I want the kind of people that saw me as nothing, and now they see me as something.”