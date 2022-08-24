Bauchi gov sends six commissioner-nominees, others to assembly for confirmation

Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has requested the House of Assembly to screen and confirm some nominations he made to fill vacancies in his administration.

According to a message he sent to the speaker of the assembly, Honourable Abubakar Suleiman, the governor nominated as commissioners to be screened and confirmed, Abdulkadir Ibrahim, Alkaleri Local Government Area; Zainab Baban Takko, Bauchi Local Government Area; Adamu Babayo Gabarin, Darazo Local Government Area; Maryam Garba Bagel, Dass Local Government Area; Dr Sabiu Abdu Gwalabe, Katagum Local Government Area and Ahmed Aliyu Jalam, Dambam Local Government Area.

Also nominated for screening and confirmation are the the Director-General, Public Procurement Bureau, Joshua Titus Sanga and the Auditor -General, Sagir Abdullahi Muhammad.

After reading the letter from the governor during plenary on Tuesday, the House referred the screening of Sanga and Muhammad to the House committees on Appropriation and Public Account and gave the committees two weeks to report back.

The screening and confirmation of commissioner -nominees is slated for September 7, as contained in a statement by Abdul Ahmad Burra, the spokesperson to the speaker.

It will be recalled that at the wake of the primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), some members of the State Executive Council (SEC) resigned to contest for various political offices, while a few of them won, majority of them lost the elections and the governor has seen the necessity of reappointing them into the SEC.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We will be using Tinubu’s O lu’le, emi lo kan, eleyi for politics — Obasanjo

NIGERIA’S former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has introduced new vocabulary into the nation’s political discourse….

Oyo Council Of Obas Backs Makinde’s Second-Term Bid

THE second term bid of Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State received a massive boost on Friday, as the Council of Obas in the state declared its support for the governor, stating that the good works being done by the administration across the state should continue beyond 2023.…..

5 Software Applications You Should Master To Be Effective In The Corporate World

There are new software applications that individuals in the corporate world are expected to have mastery of as the world is evolving on a daily basis, and the required skills for individuals interested in or working in the corporate world have also evolved. These software applications have been developed to help make work in the corporate world easier, more effective and more efficient…

How To Minimise Disagreements When Planning A Wedding





A lot of effort goes into planning a wedding. From the choice of event centres to the choice of the bride and groom’s wears, to the picking a colour for invited guests to the decision on the meals to be served for the day, and so on.…