Kaduna: APC gubernatorial aspirant calls for delegate congress 

A gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state, Alhaji Sani Sha’aban has called on the national leadership to compel the state chapter of the party to hold its delegates congress that will pave way for the emergence of credible standard bearers .

He made this known in Kaduna during the inauguration of his Zone 1 campaign coordinators at the Arewa House on Thursday.

The APC aspirant assured his supporters of the victory they are looking for, adding that he knows power comes from Allah and he believes that Allah will give them.

Also speaking , the Director General of his campaign council, Ephraim Danladi thanked the good people of Kaduna State for the overwhelming supports his principal is getting especially from the people at the grassroots.

Ephraim described the APC aspirant as a good man with a large heart capable of providing a good leadership for the people of Kaduna, if elected governor.

The campaign DG insisted that delegates to represent the people should be the ones to make their choice , but not imposing any aspirant on them in the name of consensus.





“Consensus is for who and by who? Because Alhaji Sani Sha’aban and others may not agree on the arrangement of consensus.”

Earlier, one of the chieftain of the party in the state, Abdullahi Lema had chastised the way and manner the party is being run in the state .

According to him, in the run down to 2015 and 2019 elections, they gave their time, blood and resources to ensure the party to emerge victorious.

He noted their regret that, ‘when we eventually won, instead of laying a solid foundation for the party selfish interests, nepotism and favoritism became the order of the day. ”

