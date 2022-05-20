The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has told the Ohanaeze Ndigbo to channel their energy towards contributing to the security of their region from rising threat of insecurity.

The Convener of NEF, Professor Ango Abdullahi said this while reacting to a comment credited to the spokesman of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Dr Alex Ogbonnia where he referred to the spokesperson of NEF, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed as a security threat.

Professor Abdullahi explained that the statement earlier released by Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed were authorized by the Forum and represents its position.





“My attention has been drawn to comments by spokesman of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, on the Director of Publicity and Advocacy of Northern Elders Forum, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed. “These comments are, to say the least, dangerous and irresponsible, designed to achieve only one goal: to put the life of Dr Baba-Ahmed in peril. “The Northern Elders Forum states categorically that all comments and statements made by Dr Baba-Ahmed are authorized, and they represent its positions. “The Press Statement which he read on the 8th of June,2021 at the Forum’s Headquarters in Abuja in presence of the full Forum was the Statement of the Forum by which it still stands. “We are aware of attempts to create the impression that this Statement is recent, as well as other attempts to misrepresent its contents to create scapegoats for the failure to limit the damage of irredentism. “In spite of many efforts to inform the public appropriately, it appears that Ohaneze Ndigbo has fallen prey to more mischief, or is itself actively involved in incitement against a citizen”, Professor Abdullahi said.

He said the Forum stands by its Director of Publicity and Advocacy, who he described as a Nigerian whose pedigree and service to the country has few parallels. The NEF said “It sees the claim that Dr. Baba-Ahmed is a security risk, and the demand that he should be arrested as pathetic and beneath even the ordinary standards of Ohaneze Ndigbo. We serve notice that we know who to hold responsible in the event of any harm to Dr. Baba-Ahmed”

The group Convener, therefore urged the Ohanaeze Ndigbo to “focus its attention on contributing to securing people of the South East from multiple threats, and ensuring that Ndigbo has a befitting relevance in Nigeria.

“The Forum affirms its full confidence in Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, who will continue to serve the country and the North as we search for a future that accommodates all interests in Nigeria”.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE