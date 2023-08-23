• Born 22 August, 1954, in Iseyin, Oyo State, Nigeria.

• He started his primary education at Local Authority Demonstration School, Oluwole in Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State. He then proceeded to Muslim Modern School in the same town from 1968 to 1969 and later attended Ansar-Ud-Deen High School, Shaki, Oyo State, where he completed his High School.

• Ariwoola graduated from the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), Ile Ife, Osun State, where he obtained his Bachelor’s degree in Law (LLB). He was called to the Nigerian Bar and got enrolled at the Supreme Court of Nigeria as a Solicitor and Advocate in July 1981.

• Olukayode Ariwoola is a Nigerian jurist and justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria who serves as the Chief Justice of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was formerly a justice of the Nigerian Courts of Appeal, and on November 22, 2011, he was appointed to the bench of the Supreme Court of Nigeria. He was appointed substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria on June 27, 2022 following the resignation of Chief Justice Tanko Muhammad and formally confirmed Chief Justice by the Nigerian Senate on September 21, 2022.

• In October 2022, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), a Nigerian national honour was conferred on Ariwoola by President Muhammadu Buhari.

• Justice Olukayode Ariwoola clocked 69 yesterday, Tuesday, 22 August, 2023.

