JUST IN: Wike, Makinde, other aggrieved PDP govs, in closed-door session in Lagos to review stand

River State governor, Nyesome Wike; his Oyo State counterpart, Eengnr. Seyi Makinde and three other aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors under the aegis of G5, on Sunday converged in Lagos with other leaders and elders of the party to review the situation within the fold and to also look at what is going to happen with the coming elections.

The G5, it will be recalled is agitating for sack of the PDP National Chairman, Sen. Iyorcha Ayu, to be replaced by a southerner within the party, maintaining that the North cannot produce the presidential candidate and the national chairmanship of the party.

Governor Makinde stated this as reason for Lagos gathering in his opening remark, before the meeting went into a closed- door session, with other leaders and elders of PDP, including former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Olabode George, who is the host; former governors, senators, among others.

According to the Oyo State governor, who noted that the attendees are now known as Integrity Group, while the G5 remains the face of the group, the meeting was called to address the burning issues affecting the party, saying that the media would be briefed on the outcome at the end of the deliberation.

“The G5 is all about Integrity Group, you can see us as serving governors, as the face of the struggle, but the leaders and elders of the party that you see here are the people behind those faces, and we are here this morning, in the South-West to review the situation within the party, to review where we are and to also look at what is going to happen with the coming elections.

“And at the end of our deliberation, you would be briefed on where we stand on those burning issues and on behalf of all our leaders and elders within PDP in South-West, I want to welcome all the members of Integrity Group to a fruitful deliberation,” he said.

Present at the meeting are: Governor Seyi Makinde, Governor Okeje Ikpeazu, Governor Nyesome Wike, Governor Ifeanyin Ugwuayi, Chief Daniel Orbih, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, Chief Olabode George, former Governor Jonnah Hang, former Governor Danald Duke, former Governor Ayo Fayose, former Governor Mimiko, Malam Adoke, Sen. S. O. Onor, Sen. Nasir Suleiman, Hon. N. Ukeje, Hon. M. Maifata Muhammed, Sen. Mao Ohabuwwa, Sen. Olaka Nwogu, among others