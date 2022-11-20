Police arrest man over attempted car theft in Abuja

Metro
By Lawrence Bajah - Abuja
Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested one Isah Akuboh, suspected member of an armed robbery gang for allegedly trying to remove an unregistered Lexus car at Berger Quarry in Mpape area of Abuja.
The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh disclosed this on Sunday, when she noted that: “A gang of Armed  Robbers tried to remove an unregistered Lexus Car at Berger Quarry Mpape.
“A good samaritan who reasonably suspected their demeanor alerted the Police who swung into action. Gave a hot chase to the fleeing miscreants, Arrested one Isah Akuboh and recovered one locally Crafted imitation of an English Pistol and 3 rounds of 9 X 19 mm parabellum ammunition.
“The investigation is ongoing and effort has been intensified to apprehend members of the syndicate at large.” She stated.

You might also like
Metro

Three policemen shot dead by gunmen in Enugu

Metro

Police rescue malnourished 17-year-old girl locked up by her aunt in Plateau

Metro

Alleged N544m grass-cutting scam: We will challenge judgment discharging Babachir…

Metro

Gunmen kidnap ex-LG Chairman’s in-law, 2 others in Enugu

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More