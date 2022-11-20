Police arrest man over attempted car theft in Abuja

Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested one Isah Akuboh, suspected member of an armed robbery gang for allegedly trying to remove an unregistered Lexus car at Berger Quarry in Mpape area of Abuja.

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh disclosed this on Sunday, when she noted that: “A gang of Armed Robbers tried to remove an unregistered Lexus Car at Berger Quarry Mpape.

“A good samaritan who reasonably suspected their demeanor alerted the Police who swung into action. Gave a hot chase to the fleeing miscreants, Arrested one Isah Akuboh and recovered one locally Crafted imitation of an English Pistol and 3 rounds of 9 X 19 mm parabellum ammunition.

“The investigation is ongoing and effort has been intensified to apprehend members of the syndicate at large.” She stated.