UN road crashes victims day: Bauchi FRSC visits hospitals, sympathises with victims, donates relief items

In commemoration of the 2022 edition of the UN Day of Road Crash Victims, Bauchi Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safely Commission, (FRSC) visited accidents wards of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) as well as the State Specialists Hospital all in Bauchi.

The visit was organized in conjunction with the Special Marshals and the NYSC Road Safety Cadets together with the New Dawn Sisters a Women NGO on road safety programs.

Led by the Sector Commander, Abdullahi Yusuf, the team including members of the Special Marshall sympathized with the road crashes victims receiving treatment wishing them quick recovery from the injuries.

During the visits to both Hospitals under the Sector Commander addressed the Hospital Management on the importance of the Day and the need for everyone to care for crash victims considering that they are victims of circumstances which brought them to the hospital.

In each Ward, the victims were motivated with encouraging words, they were equally advised to be safety conscious after being discharged by ensuring that they become free crashes road Ambassadors.

They were reminded that, it is their rights to caution drivers that are engaged in over speeding, overloading and dangerous overtaking which principally are the primary causes of majority of the road crashes.

As a way of support to the victims, cartoons of soft drinks and bottle water were donated to them at the two hospitals visited.





In their separate reactions, the Management of the two Hospitals expressed gratitude to the FRSC family for the visits and encouraged the Corps to increase the coverage and velocity of Public Education/Enlightenment in order to draw attention of commuters to their rights.

They also separately urged the Corps to make visitations to the Accident Wards a regular thing not just ceremonial stressing that such will serve as an awareness on the need to be conscious of the way and manner roads are to be used.

The two Management are however more concerned about commercial motorcycle and tricycle operators who do not have regards for traffic rules and regulations thereby causing more accidents on a daily basis.

The FRSC family had earlier on Friday, held special Jummaat prayer sessions at two different Jummaat mosques to pray for crash victims in the state.