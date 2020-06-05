JUST IN: Remi Omotosho, ex-Odua Investment Company MD, LCCI CEO, dies at 75

A season administrator and former Managing Director of Odua Investment Company Limited, Sir Remi Omotosho, is dead. He was aged 75.

Omotosho born in 1945 in Ayedun-Ekiti, Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State, was also a former Chief Executive officer, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Until his death during a brief illness on Friday, he was a member of the Ekiti State COVID-19 Response Resource Mobilisation Committee(RRMC) set up by Governor Kayode Fayemi to galvanise resources for the state in the battle against coronavirus.

Confirming the death of Omotosho, the secretary of the RRMC, Mrs Margaret Fagboyo, said his leadership qualities would be greatly missed by the state.

She noted that the deceased donated a 20 hospital beds to the isolation centre and huge fund to support the state’s efforts against coronavirus pandemic.

“On behalf of the Chairman, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, and members of Ekiti COVID-19 Response Resource Mobilisation Committee, we regret to announce the passing into glory of one of our distinguished members, Sir Remi Omotoso.

“Sir Remi Omotoso was the Chairman of Fund Management and Evaluation Committee and also co-chair, Federal Government Institutions Committee.

“An amiable and passionate gentleman, whose exemplary contributions to Ekiti Development will be fondly remembered, he contributed immensely to the RRMC Committee and donated 20 sets of hospital beds to Oba Adejuyigbe Isolation Centre,” she said.

