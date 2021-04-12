JUST IN: Ramadan crescent sighted in some locations in Nigeria, says National Moonsighting Committee

The Ramadan crescent has been sighted in some locations in Nigeria, the National Moonsighting Committee disclosed on Monday night.

By this, the 30-day Ramadan fast is expected to begin on Tuesday, April 13.

The committee however said the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, would make a formal announcement signfying the beginning of Ramadan later on Monday night.

According to the committee in a tweet on its Twitter handle: “Ramadan crescent sighted in some locations in Nigeria. His Eminence the Sultan of Sokoto will make an official announcement shortly, we live-stream it inshaAllah.”

