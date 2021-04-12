PDP South-West Zonal chairmanship: Arapaja emerges winner

The contest for the chairmanship position of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the South-West zonal congress on Monday came to an end with Ambassador Taofeek Aragbaja emerging as the winner of the contest with 343 votes.

His co- contester, Dr Eddy Olafeso polled 330 votes.

The total accredited vote was 684 out of which 10 votes were voided. Total votes cast was 674.

While announcing the result, Benson Abounu, Deputy Governor of Benue state who represented his boss as the chairman of the event, thanked party members for their cooperation in making the exercise a free and fair one.

