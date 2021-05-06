JUST IN: NECO releases 2020 SSCE results

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the results of the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination for External Candidates.

Announcing the results at the Council Headquarters in Minna on Thursday, the Registrar/Chief Executive, Prof. Godswill Obioma disclosed that a total of 41,459 candidates registered for the examination, out of which 39,503 actually sat for the exams.

Professor Obioma explained that a total of 26,277 candidates obtained five credits and above including English Language and Mathematics while 34,014 candidates also obtained five credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics.

The Registrar who reiterated the Council’s zero tolerance for examination malpractice noted that appropriate standards and excellence were maintained right from the planning stage to the release of results.

Professor Obioma disclosed that 6,465 cases of examination malpractice were recorded in the 2020 SSCE External as against 17,004 cases in 2019.

He noted that the reduction in the level of malpractice was as a result of deepened monitoring of the examination by members of the Governing Board, Management and Senior Staff of the Council.

The Registrar explained that in line with the Council’s zero tolerance for examination malpractice, four supervisors who were found culpable of aiding and abetting malpractice have been blacklisted and would no longer be engaged in the conduct of NECO examinations.

One examination centre in Ogun State has been derecognized for intimidation and several attempts to induce NECO officials as well as aiding and abetting examination malpractice.

Professor Obioma further disclosed that the results of 256,000 candidates who missed some papers during the 2020 SSCE (Internal) due to the ENDSARS protests in some states and who sat for those papers during the 2020 SSCE (External) are being released alongside those of external candidates today. He added that “it is gratifying to note that the examination was at no extra cost to the affected candidates”.

A further analysis of candidates performance indicates that a total number of 29,918 obtained credit and above in English Language while a total number of 34,061 candidates obtained credit and above in Mathematics.

The Registrar stated that year 2020 ushered in very daunting challenges essentially occasioned by COVID-19 Pandemic and ENDSARS Protests in the pursuit of the Council mandates. He explained that “this necessitated the rescheduling of the various

examinations organised by NECO, for instance, 2020 SSCE (External) which ought to have been concluded in November/December 2020 was conducted in February/March 2021”.

According to him, “in spite of these, we were not deterred rather we remained resilient and resolute in the conduct of our activities”.

The Registrar reiterated the Council’s commitment to conducting credible examinations to improve the quality of education in the country.

In another development, Professor Obioma explained that in view of the above, and based on approval of the Federal Ministry of Education, NECO has scheduled her public examinations for year 2021 as follows:

National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) for admission of JSS 1 students into Federal Unity Colleges is scheduled for Saturday 29th May 2021.

Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) Internal is scheduled from Monday 5th July to Monday 16th August 2021, while Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) has been scheduled for Monday 23rd August to Monday 6th September 2021 in order to enable students at that level to cover enough subject matter for the examination.

The Registrar thereby expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR for finding him worthy to be appointed to serve in this capacity and contribute his quota to the development of education in the country.

He also appreciated the Federal Ministry of Education under the able leadership of the Honourable Minister, Malam Adamu Adamu, the Minister of State for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and the Permanent Secretary, Arc. Sonny Echono, for their support to the Council.

The Registrar also thanked the Governing Board of the Council under the able leadership of Dr Abubakar Siddique Mohammed for their policy guidance in the implementation of the Council’s statutory responsibilities.

Candidates were however enjoined to access their results on NECO website www.neco.gov.ng using their examination registration numbers.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Is Where It Is Now Due To Leadership Of Family, Friends, Acquaintances Rather Than Ability To Deliver ― Jonathan

Former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has opined that Nigeria is where it is today because of leadership of family and friends, acquaintances rather than ability and capability to deliver.

I Slept With My 12-Yr-Old Daughter Because My Wife Is No Longer Attractive To Me, Man Tells Police

A 49-year-old man, Ubong Akpan, is now in net of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly having carnal knowledge of his 12-year-old daughter.

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…