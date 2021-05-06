Buhari appeals for Greenfield University hostages release 

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed for the release of Greenfield University hostages, even as he welcomed the release of the 27 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, near Kaduna.

He congratulated their friends, families and the government and the people of Kaduna State following the happy end to the saga.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) on Wednesday quoted the president as saying: “We are happy they have been released.

“We express our deep appreciation to all the actors who contributed one way or the other to this happy outcome, in particular, the defence and security agencies, the officials of the Ministry of Environment and the government of Kaduna State. We thank Nigerians for their prayers.”

President Buhari called for steadfastness and security awareness on the part of citizens and the law enforcement agencies and deplores the increasing politicization of security in the country by opportunistic politicians.

He appealed for the release of the students of the Greenfield University and all other citizens held in captivity, expressing the strong determination of his administration to ensure that Nigerians lived in a country where everyone can move where they want, when they want without the fear of kidnapping and banditry.

