JUST IN: Lagos directs all public, private primary, secondary schools to reopen January 18

The Lagos State government, on Monday, announced that all public and private primary and secondary schools should reopen for second term academic activities from Monday, January 18.

The state government announced this after it had earlier declared that schools in the state will remain closed indefinitely following the increase in cases of COVID-19.

The government, however, said tertiary institutions in the state will remain closed till further notice.

In a statement signed by Kayode Abayomi, Head, Public Affairs, of the state Ministry of Education, on behalf of the commissioner in charge of the ministry, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, the reopening of the schools is in line with the Federal Government’s directive coupled with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the statement: “The Lagos State government has announced that all public and private schools below tertiary level in Lagos State should be reopened for the second term 2020/21 academic session from Monday, 18th of January, 2021.

“Honourable Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, who revealed this today (Monday) stated that this is in line with the Federal Government’s directive coupled with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“She, therefore, enjoined all schools to make efforts to comply with all the outlined COVID-19 requirements for resumption schools.

“The Commissioner advised that schools should have flexible plans where students and teachers who feel sick can teach or learn from home via available online platforms, adding that schools should also strive to avoid any COVID-19 infection among all students and staff.

“She also enjoined teachers, students and visitors to wear facemasks at all times, observe physical distancing, embrace regular handwashing with soap under running water and maintain a high standard of personal hygiene within the school premises.”

