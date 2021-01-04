Shoprite staff allegedly commits suicide after suspension

A 23-year-old lady and a staff of Shoprite in Akure, Ondo State capital, Jumoke Kehinde, was reportedly found dead in her room after allegedly taking substance suspected to be Sniper.

The young lady who was staying alone in an apartment at Kajola area along Oda Road, Akure, was suspected to have committed suicide after being suspended from work.

It was gathered that Kehinde reportedly resumed late for duty on New Year’s Eve with some other staff of the organisation who were asked to stay outside and were later suspended.

One of the managers, who pleaded anonymity, explained that Kehinde reported late to work alongside with other staff on the fateful day and they were not allowed into the premises

He said, “She was set for work on the fateful day before she was eventually suspended and asked to leave the premises around 11 am after receiving the suspension letter.

“At about 4 pm, there was a distress call from her home that she was not okay and one of the management staff was sent to check on her.

“Kehinde was found in pain on the floor of her room while she was foaming with Sniper odour coming from her mouth. Although no object was found in her room she was rushed to the hospital immediately.”

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

One of her relatives said she never showed any sign of depression and wondered why she could poison herself.

She said, “She was given a suspension for coming late that day and was told to go home. It is the normal tradition here that when you come late for work, you will be given a suspension for a few days without payment. I don’t see any reason why such an issue would cause her to kill herself by committing suicide.”

The deceased’s body was said to have been deposited at the morgue

Ondo State Police Command spokesman, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, could not confirm the incident just as he told Tribune Online that the incident was not reported at the police station.

