How I recommended Showunmi to Omokri for Atiku’s spokesperson role — Metuh

Former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh, has confirmed Reno Omokri’s recent claim that he (Reno) facilitated the appointment of Segun Showunmi as the spokesperson for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in 2018.

Speaking during a phone call with journalists, Metuh said, “It happened in 2018 when I was still in politics. When Reno called me to recommend someone for Atiku, I initially thought of Deji Adeyanju but I remembered that he had left the PDP. I had encouraged him to set up an advocacy group to fight Nigeria’s cause.”

He continued, “Then, I remembered Segun, so I recommended him to Reno. I told Segun to call Reno, and he did — that was it.”

Metuh added that there is no dispute over the recommendation or Showunmi’s eventual appointment as Atiku’s spokesperson, stating: “There is absolutely no controversy about that.”

He further remarked: “I don’t think they [Reno and Segun] are still in the PDP anymore, and so there is no controversy about that.”

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, had previously stated during an appearance on The Honest Bunch podcast that he was responsible for hiring Showunmi and other aides for the former Vice President.

The comment came in response to claims that Omokri rose to public prominence as Atiku’s spokesperson — a position he clarified he never held himself.

In a Facebook post expanding on his remarks, Omokri wrote:

“If I am nothing at all, I am a meticulous record keeper. In May 2018, Olisa Metuh, the former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party, recommended Segun Showunmi for the role of spokesman to Waziri Atiku Abubakar.”

“Mr Metuh asked Segun Showunmi to send his resume (what we call a CV) to me. Thereafter, Olisa Metuh asked Segun Showunmi to contact me for a job interview.”

“I spoke to Segun Showunmi from California and negotiated his salary with him. I thereafter informed Waziri Atiku Abubakar, and Segun Showunmi was announced as his spokesman on the terms I negotiated with him.”

Omokri also said that Showunmi later returned to thank Metuh for the referral. He warned against any attempts to dispute his claims, stating he has documentary evidence but would prefer not to publish it unless necessary.

“I urge anyone wanting to deny the obvious to think twice. Again, I repeat that if I am nothing at all, at least I am a meticulous record keeper,” he said.