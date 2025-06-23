United States President, Donald Trump, has called for calm and a return to regional stability following Iran’s missile strike on the United States’ largest military base in the Middle East, describing the attack as weak and ineffective.

In a statement on Monday, Trump confirmed that Iran had launched 14 missiles in response to the recent US bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities, but said 13 of the missiles were intercepted, while the remaining one posed no threat.

He emphasised that there were no American casualties and minimal damage to infrastructure.

Trump also “thanked” Iran for giving advance notice of the attack, which he said helped ensure there were no injuries or loss of life.

He suggested that the strike may have been a symbolic act, indicating that Iran had “gotten it out of their system,” and expressed hope that tensions would now ease.

The president encouraged both Iran and Israel to embrace peace and work towards harmony in the region, stressing the importance of moving beyond hostility.

“Iran has officially responded to our Obliteration of their Nuclear Facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered. There have been 14 missiles fired — 13 were knocked down, and 1 was “set free,” because it was headed in a nonthreatening direction.

“I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done. Most importantly, they’ve gotten it all out of their “system,” and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE.

“I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured. Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Tribune Online reports that Iran launched six missiles in retaliation for the Trump administration’s recent bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities.

According to DailyMailUK, the missiles were directed at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, where more than 10,000 US troops are stationed alongside over 100 aircraft, including strategic bombers and refuelling tankers.

