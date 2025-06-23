World News

Trump calls for peace after Iran attacks US air base in Qatar

Adam Mosadioluwa
Trump calls for peace, Iran attacks US, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei and the US President, Donald Trump.

United States President, Donald Trump, has called for calm and a return to regional stability following Iran’s missile strike on the United States’ largest military base in the Middle East, describing the attack as weak and ineffective.

In a statement on Monday, Trump confirmed that Iran had launched 14 missiles in response to the recent US bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities, but said 13 of the missiles were intercepted, while the remaining one posed no threat. 

He emphasised that there were no American casualties and minimal damage to infrastructure.

Trump also “thanked” Iran for giving advance notice of the attack, which he said helped ensure there were no injuries or loss of life. 

He suggested that the strike may have been a symbolic act, indicating that Iran had “gotten it out of their system,” and expressed hope that tensions would now ease.

The president encouraged both Iran and Israel to embrace peace and work towards harmony in the region, stressing the importance of moving beyond hostility.

“Iran has officially responded to our Obliteration of their Nuclear Facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered. There have been 14 missiles fired — 13 were knocked down, and 1 was “set free,” because it was headed in a nonthreatening direction. 

“I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done. Most importantly, they’ve gotten it all out of their “system,” and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE. 

ALSO READ: How we hit Iran’s nuclear sites — US

“I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured. Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Tribune Online reports that Iran launched six missiles in retaliation for the Trump administration’s recent bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities. 

According to DailyMailUK, the missiles were directed at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, where more than 10,000 US troops are stationed alongside over 100 aircraft, including strategic bombers and refuelling tankers.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Uba Sani takes responsibility for Mangu attack, criminal gangs Uba Sani says June 12 honour courage, Farmers laud Gov Uba Sani for increasing agric budget from N1bn to N74 bn, Sani head of service, state-owned varsities fees, Group lauds Kaduna govt for clearing N6.9bn pension arrears, Kaduna govt to convene education summit, Gov Uba Sani lauds DSS for arresting 54 bandits, gunrunners in Kaduna, Kaduna new bank accounts,Governance: My concern is equal development, not politics of ethnicity, religion – Gov Uba Sani, Kaduna gov, Uba Sani, rated high on security, infrastructure, others, Gov Uba Sani commissions distribution of educational materials, vehicles to 23 LGAs Mangu attack: Kaduna govt takes responsibility for treatment of survivors — Uba Sani
Next Article Tinubu can't win, El-Rufai, sending Tinubu back to Lagos 2027: Tinubu will be lucky to come third, El-Rufai boasts

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×