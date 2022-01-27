(JUST IN) Ekiti APC primary: Seven aspirants protest over alleged compromise, call for cancellation

Seven governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress on Thursday morning staged a protest at the party secretariat in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital calling for the cancellation of the scheduled direct primary election over alleged compromise.

The aspirants, Opeyemi Bamidele, Dayo Adeyeye, Femi Bamisile, Kayode Ojo, Bamidele Faparusi, Olusola Afolabi and Demola Popoola told journalists that the primary election committee has allegedly compromised the process by handing over result sheets to loyalists of Govenor Kayode Fayemi to the advantage of one of the aspirants, Biodun Oyebanji across the 16 local government areas.

They called on the leadership of the party to mandate the election committee under the leadership of Jigawa state Governor, Abubakar Badaru to suspend the process in the interest of the party, saying ” we will destroy APC in Ekiti.”

Details later …

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…