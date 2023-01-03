JUST IN: Edwin Clark endorses Peter Obi

Elder statesman and leader of the South-South, Chief Edwin Clark, has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, for the forthcoming election.

He made the announcement at a media briefing in his residence in Abuja on Tuesday.

The 96-year-old leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), said his endorsement of the former Anambra State governor followed a thorough examination of his plan for the country by the forum.

He noted that Obi’s pathway to sustainable development is commendable just as his desire to carry along people from the Niger Delta in his governance.

Clark said Nigeria must remain a country with equal opportunity for all citizens irrespective of tribe and religion.

He said the youth will be the greatest beneficiary of the Peter Obi administration.

Clark, who is also the leader of the Southern and Middle Belt Leadership Forum (SMBLF), said giving the opportunity for a southeasterner to lead the country will give true meaning to the former head of state, General Yakubu Gowon’s mantra after the civil war of “no victor no vanquished.”

