No G-5 Governor is coming to Bauchi for campaign flag off, state PDP denies romance

Against the widespread speculation that Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has dumped the presidential candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar for the factional G-5 Governors Group led by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, Bauchi State chapter of the PDP has denied the insinuations describing it as mere rumours and a figment of the imagination of the mongers.

Reacting to the development, State Chairman of the PDP, Hamza Koshe Akuyam simply said that, “Nothing like that, PDP is for all, both Atiku Abubakar as presidential candidate and Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir as the gubernatorial candidate in Bauchi state.”

Also reacting to the development, Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Yayanuwa Zainabari described the reports published in a section of the media as “misleading and a calculated attempt to divert the attention of the electorates.”

Yayanuwa Zainabari in a telephone conversation said that said, “the report that G-5 Governors will attend the flagging-off of the 2023 gubernatorial reelection campaign of His Excellency, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed is not true. It is misinformation designed to divert attention.”

Yayanuwa Zainabari who is a member of the 2023 gubernatorial campaign council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State vehemently refuted reports making the rounds that the G-5 Governors are billed to attend the flagging-off of the reelection campaign of the Governor.

He stressed thar, “there is no iota of truth in the rumours, no any G-5 Governors are coming to Bauchi for any campaign Flagg off. Let me tell you that the Governor has postponed the gubernatorial campaign flag off, it will be done with the state presidential campaign flag off at a later date.”

The Director of Media and Publicity of the gubernatorial campaign council, insisted that the campaign will be formally launched in February when the 2023 Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar is expected in Bauchi for a presidential rally.

He added that, “As you know, Atiku Abubakar is for Bauchi State and bauchi state is for Atiku Abubakar at any time. Remember the warm reception accorded him the last time he came to Bauchi, the mammoth crowd that heralded his coming.”

The PDP PRO stressed that there is no way the PDP in the state will part ways with its presidential candidate saying,”our votes are for him come the presidential election, in sha Allah, he will emerge the next president of Nigeria.”

In his reaction, former Deputy Senate Leader, Abdul Ahmed Ningi said that, “there is no iota of truth in that report, Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir remains resolute to the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar and he is working hard to deliver the state to the PDP.”





Abdul Ahmad Ningi who is the Senatorial candidate of the PDP for Bauchi Central Senatorial zone said that, “You just go round the state and you will see that all the campaign posters, billboards and other materials have the pictures of the two together.”

He also said that, “all the branded campaign vehicles bear the pictures of Atiku and Bala. What other evidence does someone needs to believe that the 2 are working together for the success of the PDP in the 2023 General elections.”

Recall that a section of the media had reported on Monday that the G-5 Governors who are members of the PDP and at loggerheads with Atiku Abubakar after his emergence as the party’s 2023 presidential candidate defeating the leader of the group, Governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike will attend the official flagging off of Governor Bala Mohammed’s campaign on Wednesday.

It will be recalled also that the G-5 Governors in November 2022 visited Bauchi to strategize ways to assist Governor Bala Mohammed secure reelection after the Governor raised concerns that some anointed men around Atiku Abubakar from Bauchi State are bent to scuttle his efforts as a punishment for contesting the party’s presidential ticket against the former Vice-President.