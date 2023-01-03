‘She doesn’t deserve man like me,’ Yomi Gold says as he announces second marriage crash

Entertainment
By By Adam Mosadioluwa
Popular Nollywood actor, Yomi Alore, better known as Yomi Gold, has announced that he and his younger wife, Meenah have parted ways.

The separation is coming a year after the couple secretly tied the knot in a low-key marriage ceremony.

The actor who took to his verified Instagram page to announce the separation today said his now estranged wife is a very good person who deserves a better man.

According to him, he is far from perfect and is still in the process of becoming a better person.

He wrote, “Me and Meenah decided to go our separate ways. I want all our families, friends, and fans to understand. This is no time to judge anyone. When love dies in a relationship No one should force it.

“I want to use this time to thank everyone who has been very concerned and supportive. Meenah is a good person. She doesn’t deserve a man like me. She will make a great and loving partner to a far better person than me. I am not perfect. I will work on myself and be a better person.

“This has to be published because we want everyone who knows about us to be aware of our decision. Time will be good again.”

This, however, is not the first time the actor will be having a marriage crash. Yomi Gold and his former wife of more than a decade, Victoria had earlier parted ways last year in a separation that generated controversies on social media.

Comments
Frontpage Today

