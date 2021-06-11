June 12: We are ready to deal with any eventuality ― Bauchi Police

Bauchi State Police Commissioner, Sylvester Abiodun Alabi has declared that the command is ready to combat any eventualities as Nigerians celebrate the 2021 edition of the June 12 Democracy Day.

The Police Commissioner while speaking with our Correspondent said that, “with or without June 12, the Command is always ready to provide security for the law abiding citizens of Bauchi State, people should just go about their legitimate businesses.”

He added that “as you can see, part of our readiness was what our men did this morning. We have gone around to let people know that the Police are always there to protect them. It is our business to secure everywhere and we are doing that even beyond the June 12 Democracy Day celebration.”

Sylvester Alabi further said that “everyone will be in the office tomorrow, June 12 as directed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), that is part of the measures to provide adequate security. Nobody is exempted from the duty.”

He then warned that “anybody who wants to hide under the June 12 Democracy Day celebration to cause confusion that may lead to a breakdown of law and order will not be shared, Police personnel will go after such persons or groups of persons in order to deal with them in accordance with the laws of the country.”

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…