State of the nation: You will hear from us through our actions, Obasanjo tells Nigerians

Twenty hours after eminent Nigerians met under the aegis of Committee for the Goodness of Nigeria (CGN), the outcome of their deliberations remained shrouded in secrecy.

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo who was the convener of the Coalition spoke with journalists on Friday in Abuja but was not forthcoming on the resolutions of the CGN.

Chief Obasanjo who spoke with newsmen shortly after exiting his hotel room at the Transcorp Hilton said the group agreed to present its communique to President Muhammadu Buhari whom he revealed was notified of the Coalition and its agenda before it ever met. He further revealed that members of the group agreed in principle to formally present their resolutions to President Buhari before any public disclosure.

The former president offered an insight into what was discussed at its Thursday meeting to include, issues “concerning security, economy, welfare, well being and unity and progress of Nigeria.”

He said:” We are made up of former Heads of state and President, former Chief Justice of Nigeria, former National Security Adviser. It also included organised Labour, academia, women and groups representatives. Those who couldn’t be physically present sent apologies like the former president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, Professor Wole Soyinka, Emeka Anyaoku.

“We acknowledged the letter written in response to our own letter informing the President about our meeting and his goodwill message that the outcome of our meeting will be of interest to him.

“We spoke frankly amongst ourselves after discussing relevant issues of security and economy.

“We were long on statements but short on action.

“We decided that our communique won’t be issued until after submitting our report to the President.”

President Obasanjo however hinted that anxious Nigerians would soon be aware of the motive of the Coalition through its actions.

“Actions on our part and other people’s part that are of immediate requirements, you will be seeing them.

“We pledge to ourselves to change the narratives, we have to start building confidence and be reaching out. From now on, you will hear from our actions on the outcome of our deliberations.”

Tribune Online checks revealed that those present at the Thursday meeting included, Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar and His Eminence John Cardinal Onaiyekan; former military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar and former National Security Adviser, General Aliyu Gusau.

Others in attendance at the meeting were the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja 1; Etsu Nupe, Dr Yahaya Abubakar; former Attorney General of the Federation, (SAN) Kanu Agabi and Otunba Tunde Fasawe, former Minister of Agriculture and Chairman, Arewa Consultative Forum,( ACF) Chief Audu Ogbeh. Also sighted were the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba and the President of Ohanaeze Ndi’gbo, Professor Ralph Obiozor.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…State of the nation State of the nation

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…State of the nation State of the nation