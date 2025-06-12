Ex-IGP Adamu hails Tinubu on Democracy Day

Former Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Abubakar Adamu has joined other well-meaning Nigerians to express his goodwill message to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of the nation’s Democracy Day.

In a statement personally signed by the erstwhile top cop, he recalled the heroic exploits of President Tinubu, during the June 12, 1993 election crisis, in which he had to go into exile fighting the cause of democracy.

“As Nigeria celebrates Democracy Day on June 12, 2025, I honour President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a towering figure in our nation’s democratic journey,” he said.

Pressed further, IGP Adamu recounted how the late Chief MKO Abiola, the martyr of the June 12, 1993 election gave his life for democracy, thus inspiring President Tinubu’s resolute stand as a National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) activist fighting in the trenches.

“Tinubu’s courage helped to pave the way for the fourth republic. As an elected senator in 1992, Senator Tinubu displayed exceptional leadership until military rule disrupted his tenure.

“As governor of Lagos State from 1999-2007, his visionary policies in innovative tax, infrastructure development, and urban renewal transformed Lagos into Nigeria’s economic heartbeat, earning him the title, ‘Architect of Modern Lagos.’

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains one of the iconic personalities in the 26 years of the fourth republic. I congratulate Nigerians for sustaining democracy’s flame. May it continue to guide us towards national unity, development, and the realisation of Africa’s boundless potentials.“