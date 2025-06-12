Latest NewsPolitics

Ex-IGP Adamu hails Tinubu on Democracy Day

Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba
President Tinubu administration Tinubu's Mother Qur'an Competition, FULL TEXT: President Tinubu’s 2025 Children’s Day message, Tinubu to attend NASS session as Senators, Reps mark June 12,Senator Barau hails Tinubu for upgrading Kabo polytechnic to university, Soludo hails Tinubu for implementing ‘necessary economic reforms’,Enugu North APC stakeholders hail Tinubu for appointments

Former Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Abubakar Adamu has joined other well-meaning Nigerians to express his goodwill message to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of the nation’s Democracy Day.

In a statement personally signed by the erstwhile top cop, he recalled the heroic exploits of President Tinubu, during the June 12, 1993 election crisis, in which he had to go into exile fighting the cause of democracy.

“As Nigeria celebrates Democracy Day on June 12, 2025, I honour President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a towering figure in our nation’s democratic journey,” he said.

ALSO READ: June 12: Moment to honour courage, sacrifices of our heroes — Uba Sani

Pressed further, IGP Adamu recounted how the late Chief MKO Abiola, the martyr of the June 12, 1993 election gave his life for democracy, thus inspiring President Tinubu’s resolute stand as a National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) activist fighting in the trenches.

“Tinubu’s courage helped to pave the way for the fourth republic. As an elected senator in 1992, Senator Tinubu displayed exceptional leadership until military rule disrupted his tenure.

“As governor of Lagos State from 1999-2007, his visionary policies in innovative tax, infrastructure development, and urban renewal transformed Lagos into Nigeria’s economic heartbeat, earning him the title, ‘Architect of Modern Lagos.’

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains one of the iconic personalities in the 26 years of the fourth republic. I congratulate Nigerians for sustaining democracy’s flame. May it continue to guide us towards national unity, development, and the realisation of Africa’s boundless potentials.

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Uba Sani says June 12 honour courage, Farmers laud Gov Uba Sani for increasing agric budget from N1bn to N74 bn, Sani head of service, state-owned varsities fees, Group lauds Kaduna govt for clearing N6.9bn pension arrears, Kaduna govt to convene education summit, Gov Uba Sani lauds DSS for arresting 54 bandits, gunrunners in Kaduna, Kaduna new bank accounts,Governance: My concern is equal development, not politics of ethnicity, religion – Gov Uba Sani, Kaduna gov, Uba Sani, rated high on security, infrastructure, others, Gov Uba Sani commissions distribution of educational materials, vehicles to 23 LGAs June 12: Moment to honour courage, sacrifices of our heroes — Uba Sani
Next Article democratic success, Inuwa Yahaya declaresGombe State Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Engr Dr Usman Maijama'a Kallamu, has assured the people of the state that, Gov Inuwa signs GOSTEC Law, Gombe gov assents to Electricity Law 2025 Gombe, a model of democratic success — Gov Inuwa

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×