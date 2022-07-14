July 15 deadline: No cause for alarm, NNPP replies INEC

Ahead of Friday, July 15 deadline for submission of names of governorship candidates and their running mates and State Assemblies candidates, the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) has assured the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that it would meet up with the deadline.

National Chairman of the NNPP, Professor Rufai Ahmed Alkali, said this while speaking with Tribune Online in a telephone interview.

Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, at the INEC had in a statement on Wednesday said two political parties out of 18 eligible to field candidates in next year’s general elections were yet to offload the names of their candidates via the INEC Candidate Nomination Portal (ICNP).

Okoye further listed the African Action Congress (AAC) and the NNPP as the parties.

Alkali, however, told Tribune Online that there was no cause for alarm.

While he admitted that the electoral umpire was right to have raised concern, the NNPP national chairman said his National Working Committee was working on the lists of candidates.

He said:” We are working on it. Our strategy is different from others.

“Even though INEC was right to have raised concern, we are working, diligently to meet up with INEC’s deadline, we are conscious of it. So, there is no cause for alarm.”

