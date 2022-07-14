Edo Police nab phone thief in Ibadan, others in Benin

Six suspected criminals who specialize in stealing mobile phones with which they use to hack the bank accounts of their victims have been nabbed by the Edo State Command.

The Edo State Police spokesman Mr Chidi Nwanbuzor who paraded them before journalists at the police headquarters in Benin said that one of the suspects was arrested in far away Ibadan, Oyo State while the rest were nabbed in different parts of Benin metropolis.

Nwanbuzor said that the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit had on June 17 received a complaint from Mrs Omoyemi Oviosu, that on June 6 at about 2 am, unknown robbers, broke into her house in Benin City and stole her Itel Android phone and other valuables.

The spokesman said the next day the robbers withdrew the sum of N400,000 from her bank account.

According to him, immediately, the operatives of the unit swung into action using technical intelligence and arrested the six suspects.

He gave the names of the suspects as Okechukwu Joseph, 32 who was nabbed in the Oyo State capital, Prince Efe, 26;

Faith Effiong, 22 Oliver Gozie, 26; David Richard Ughotevbe – 20 and Azeez Adio, 20.

He noted that the suspects made statements and confessed to being members of the criminal syndicate that robs phones, and valuables, hack into bank accounts and steal unsuspected victims’ money, adding that they will soon be processed to court.

