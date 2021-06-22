Judicial autonomy: Ogun Assembly passes judicial funds management bill

Ogun State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the State Judiciary Funds Management Law, 2021.

The bill, H.B. No. 068./OG/2020 – A Bill for a law to make provision for the Ogun State Judiciary Funds Management and other Matters Connected therewith, 2021, is expected to provide a legal framework for judicial autonomy in the state.

The passage of the bill followed the presentation of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation by its Chairman, Kunle Sobunkanla at a session presided over by the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo.

Sobunkanla, had moved the motion for the adoption of the report, seconded by Ganiyu Oyedeji and was supported by other lawmakers through a voice vote.

The bill was later read and adopted clause-by-clause by the lawmakers and read for the third time by the Clerk of the House and Head of Legislative Services, Deji Adeyemo.

The speaker thereafter directed that the clean copy of the bill be transmitted to Governor Dapo Abiodun for his assent.

In a related development, three other bills including H.B. No. 065/OG/2021- The Ogun State Fiscal Responsibility Commission (Amendment) Law, 2021; H.B. No. 066/OG/2021- The Sikiru Adetona College of Education, Science and Technology, Omu-Ajose, Law, 2021 and H.B. No. 069/OG/2021- Obas and Chiefs, Council of Obas and Traditional Council Law of Ogun State, 2021 equally scaled the first reading at the plenary.

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.