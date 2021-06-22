Seven killed, others injured in Ekiti road crash

No fewer than seven persons lost their lives and others were critically injured in a road accident involving two buses along Aisegba- Ilumoba Ekiti, in Gbonyin Local Government Area of Ekiti, on Tuesday.

The accident according to eyewitnesses involved a luxurious bus with registration number BDG-47-WT from Kano heading to Lagos and a bus with registration ABC-82-XH going from Lagos to Abuja.

It was gathered that the two buses had a head-on collision which resulted in the death of about seven persons and others sustained life threatening injuries.

The injured were said to have been rushed to the Ekiti University Teaching Hospital in Ado-Ekiti for treatment and the remains of the deceased deposited in the hospital’s morgue.

Confirming the accident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Sunday Abutu, said the Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, and the state deputy Governor, Bisi Egbeyemi visited the scene of the accident and as well to the injured in the hospital.

He said: “It should be noted that at about 0600hrs of today being 22/06/2021, a Luxurious Bus with Registration Number BDG-47-WT and one Hummer Bus with Registration Number ABC-82-XH had a head-on collision along Ilumoba/Aisegba road which led to the death of seven(7) persons including the driver who were inside the Hummer Bus while several others inside the Luxurious Bus sustained different degrees of injuries.

“A team of Traffic Personnel from Ode Divisional Police Headquarters led by the DPO and some personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corp immediately mobilised to the scene, rescued the injured survivors to Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti and evacuated the seven confirmed dead bodies to the mortuary.”

While commiserating with families of the deceased, the police spokesman advised drivers to exercise caution and obey all traffic rules to ensure their safety and that of the passengers.

