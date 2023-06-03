The family of the youthful Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Debo Ogundoyin, has cause to smile again.

The politician lost his mum, Chief Mrs Tina Ogundoyin recently. Her death left a huge vacuum at the home front and in the running of affairs in the family, but as fate would have it, barely a month after her burial, the Speaker welcomed the patter of tiny feet into his house.

The new tot has been named after his grandfather, Adeseun Ogundoyin, the billionaire businessman from Eruwa.

The family is also planning a wedding. One of the Speaker’s siblings, Adetoye is getting married and the first leg of the celebration kicked off over the weekend bringing delight and succour.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE