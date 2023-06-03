Folakemi Arowolo, also known as Folakemi Mighty is an OAP, a corporate and traditional MC (alaga) and the Coordinator of Girls Empowered and Focus, a non-governmental organisation that empowers women and girls in different vocations to be self reliant. In this interview by KANGMWA GOFWEN, she speaks about her career, opportunities for women in the event industry among other issues.

You are the Coordinator of Girls Empowered and Focused. What is it about, what are some of your activities and how long have you coordinated the organisation?

It was birthed in 2013. I have passion for women, I believe that a woman can achieve more than she can imagine. I have had a lot of women and girls walk up to me and say I need this, or I cannot do that. I know that most of the times they feel like they cannot do it or they feel they are not empowered enough to do some things. So we started our activities in 2017 where we went to speak with secondary school girls. We organised an empowerment programmes and we had some people who believed in our dream partner with us train some women in tailoring, knitting, shoe and bag making and other vocations and it was amazing. The training was for 12 weeks and we graduated about 15 women who are doing well now. Our goal is to empower women, to make them realise they can be self sufficient, self reliant and do not necessarily have to depend on anyone or mess around.

As a female MC, have you ever faced any form of discrimination because of your gender?

I wouldn’t say discrimination but there is just a way people look at you when you step out on stage as the MC, people look at you and are like, ‘oh, you are the MC’ and I say, ‘yes, I am.’ And they give you the ‘let’s see what she can do’ kind of look. But the narrative is changing now. So far, so good, it has been amazing.

You are also an Alaga, how did your journey to becoming one began?

I am a broadcaster and a compaere, but I think the first Alaga I did was years ago, even before I got on radio and it came from the fact that I could speak and I was bold. My cousin was getting married and the person who was supposed to be alaga was not present and the family said ‘Folakemi you can do this’. And that was how I started. But of course, I’ve experienced a couple of traditional weddings and I saw the way it was done, but I felt there was room for creativity and all so I did what I could do and that was it. That was over 15 years ago. But officially, I started four years ago after I trained and knew the way it was done properly.

Did you picture yourself doing what you are doing now?





Yes, I studied Mass Communication and Media Technology from Lead University in 2009. I have always wanted to be a broadcaster but my parents wanted me to be a medical doctor but I’m more of an outgoing person than being in a space. Though I feel I wouldn’t have done badly as a doctor but fate brought me here I guess. I wanted to be on TV, but there were few TVs here in Ibadan back then and I was not looking out of Ibadan then. So, in 2015, I got on radio and that was the beginning of my career and that brought me into the spotlight and it has been amazing.

How else can the government make revenue from the entertainment industry?

I think the government should show genuine interest in creatives. Take Ibadan for instance, it is like the arsenal of entertainment. People get trained then they go to other states, especially Lagos and waves. Kiekie started in Ibadan, Spyro, Dremo, Arole, Ashiri and a host of others started here in Ibadan. We are hoping that this government under Seyi Makinde would do more in the entertainment industry through concerts, competitions and reality shows.

Do you think women have the equal opportunity to thrive in our society?

I think we have more than equal opportunity because if you check it, women are doing great things all over the world and in Nigeria. And I think the society is accepting the narrative that women can be more than a sex figure. Look at what Hilda Baci did, it tells us that women can be more and there is no limit to what we can do or become. So for me, I think it’s about us doing more and understanding the value that we have as women.

What other opportunities can women explore in the event industry?

There are a lot. Women are already exploring the general event management, catering, ushering and what have you. In fact for some time now, most of the events I have attended, from A-Z are women, even the live band. I attended one just recently again and it was a woman on the band. I’ve women cater to a lot of things in events, even being bouncers. So when I say there is a lot women can do in the industry, I mean it.

What are some of the challenges you have faced in your career journey?

Well, there are days I don’t feel like going to work because I am very moody and my job does not allow me to be moody so there is that. And I lost my mom last year, she was sick for over two years so it meant my siblings and I going back and forth to the hospital and work. There were times I came to the office from the hospital. I recall a particular time she in coma and I was to anchor a gospel show for six hours straight alone and it was an inspirational show bringing hope to people and encouraging them that all will be well when things were not going on well for me. I would cry, wash up my face and turn on the microphone and no one would have guessed I was going through something, it was one my toughest moments. At times like that I question why I was on radio and wonder how I could give what I don’t have at that time.

How do you joggle your career, education and being a single parent?

Well, I’ll say ‘you get some, you miss some. There are times I get to miss some school functions and I simply apologise. I am not a super being after all and that’s how I console myself and not get pressured. Every parent would tell you that it is not easy, and then being a single parent again is another thing because you have to do everything and still be a parent. You know, two people parenting is not easy talk more of one person parenting. And I think sometimes we as single parents put so much pressure on ourselves because we want to be both parents at once, so we stretch ourselves. Parenting and working is a lot, especially for someone like me that has to be out during weekends when my son would be home all day. But I encourage that we shouldn’t always beat ourselves too hard because there are things that even those with partners cannot do.

Some people believe that children raised by single parents turnout to be unruly. Do you agree with that?

It’s not true, but the challenge is knowing how to balance so you don’t over pamper/discipline the child. So balance is important. Also, you need to go out so that your child will mix up with other children so that you will know when you are doing enough or too much. If a child will turnout wayward he would, it doesn’t have to be a child raised by a single parent. But it’s unfortunate that the pressure is so much on us. In fact I think single parents are strict because of pressure from the society.

What do you do at you spare time, how do you relax?

My home is my perfect relaxation spot except I want to go on vacation. Against what people may think, I am an introvert and I also love river banks or beaches but unfortunately we do not have beaches around here but my home is just the perfect place.

