Apparently, there is competition in the journalism profession these days, as there are no proper regulatory bodies checking journalism activities in the media industry across the country. Fake news is rampant on social media, and those who have access to an Android phone have become journalists without any certificates.

Recently, there was an inflammatory conversation on television between a journalist and a media staff member who studied animal anatomy in university. I changed my discipline when I was about 50 years old, enrolling as a student to study journalism after earning an engineering certificate. I got interested in journalism and I went for the training.

To become a certified lawyer in Nigeria, you must study Law in university and later proceed to Law school. There’s another regulatory body that calls a successful candidate to the bar as a qualified legal practitioner. A lawyer who didn’t undergo the above-mentioned process is an impostor and could be sued for impersonation.

However, impersonation has cut across many professions, including the health sector, where untrained health workers call themselves nurses and doctors.

Journalism is a noble profession, being the fourth estate of the realm. It should be properly regulated by stakeholders who know the nitty-gritty of the profession to curb the menace of misrepresentation and uphold its ethics.

Michael Oladimeji, Ibadan