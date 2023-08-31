The Jos Electricity Distribution Plc, Jos, has decried the vandalisation of its towers in Makurdi.

The Managing Director of JED Plc, Engr Abdu Bello Mohammed, expressed disappointment at the manner suspected vandals touched the 33KV towers in Makurdi, Benue State

The Managing Director made the remarks on Wednesday in Makurdi when he visited the scene of a falling tower close to the corporate headquarters of the Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority to inspect efforts aimed at replacing the vandalized towers.

In a statement issued and made available to our correspondent by the Head of Corporate Communications, Dr Adakole Elijah, said that the managing director, who frowned at the development, wondered why any person whose sanity was not in question would contemplate vandalising the 33KV electricity tower.

He called on those responsible for the act to desist from the ignoble acts, saying it could jeopardize people’s lives.

He said, “As you can see, if we don’t rescue it now and it collapses, it could fall on the road, which will affect vehicular movements and can kill people. And when it collapses, a lot of our customers will be affected.

The JED MD, however expressed satisfaction with the pace of the repair and said that he was at the site of the tower with his entire management team to expedite the repair of the vandalized towers.

He appealed to members of the public to keep a vigil on the towers and report any suspicious movement around them to avoid being vandalized.

It was observed that some of the tower members crossing

used to fortify the towers at the base were removed in so many locations and carted away by unknown persons, which led to the falling of the towers.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE