The Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, has restated his administration’s commitment to increase the state’s forest reserve by 50 percent.

Otu made this promise at the maiden edition of the International Cooperation and Investment Summit (ICIS), held at the Calabar International Convention Centre, Calabar, the state capital, where he highlighted the great opportunities awaiting those ready to take advantage of the state’s comparative advantage and invest in the various economic sectors in the state.

The governor maintained that despite the fact that Cross River has the largest forest reserve in the country, his administration intends to consolidate the status by increasing the existing forest reserves by 50 percent in the next few years.

“Tree planting is ongoing at geometrical progression. We have a nursery of about 3.5million trees that we are nurturing which very soon will be taken to the forest plantations so as to ensure forest regeneration and check environmental degradation.

“The state government has also earmarked about 1,200 hectares of arable lands for further expansion of estates, and food crop production so as to generate food security.

“Cash crops like cocoa, palm produce are the mainstay of the state economy, so in order to secure the local buy-in, especially in cocoa production, the state has introduced the small holders’ scheme whereby the cocoa estates are segmented and given on lease to the locals who plough the estates allocated,” Otu informed.

According to him, the state has a comparative advantage over every other state in the areas of agriculture, mining, renewable energy, tourism and transport and others, which investors will find attractive.

In his keynote address, the Chief Executive Officer, Access Holdings, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, represented by Mr. Victor Eteku, urged the state government to foster a culture of collaboration and partnership, encourage medical tourism and the development of an educational institution to compete with the 20 best in the world.

Also speaking at the Summit, Special Adviser, International Cooperation and Investment, Victor Edet, said the event focuses on genuine existing opportunities and developing economic relations while addressing the ordeals that will impact on economic growth.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE