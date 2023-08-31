Evicted Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Tolani Shobajo, popularly known as Tolanibaj, has expressed her willingness to take a break from relationships with men.

The reality star disclosed this in a post on her X (formerly Twitter) account.

It will be recalled that Tolanibaj had, on several occasions, fought with her fellow female housemates over her romantic interest with Neo.

Despite the undefined nature of their relationship, Tolani took it upon herself to establish her presence and discourage other women from getting too involved with Neo.

This action resulted in significant backlash on social media, with numerous individuals criticizing her for competing for the affections of a man who has not publicly acknowledged her as his partner.

Following her eviction from the show, Tolani made a comeback on social media through a series of tweets on her page.

Tolanibaj changes her stance in response to an old tweet where she had criticized women for giving too much importance to men in their lives.

The throwback post reads, “You women will just carry men on top your head.”

Reacting to one of her fans that brought back the old tweet, she said, “Hehe! I tweeted this? Awwwn cute. I need a break from men. My heart is too sweet for games.”

