Jonathan mourns Alao-Akala

Former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan has expressed shock over the passing of former Governor of Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala, stressing that the late politician died when his services were still needed.

Dr Jonathan described late Akala as a committed public servant and patriot who served the nation to the best of his abilities.

“He was a public-spirited individual who excelled in many endeavours in both his private and public life, and never got tired of giving his best to the task of nation-building.

“As a Police officer, he rose through the ranks and diligently served the nation in various capacities before retiring as an Assistant Commissioner of Police.

“He was a key player in the Fourth Republic politics, especially in Oyo State where he served as Deputy Governor and Governor” Jonathan stated, adding that he recorded considerable achievements.