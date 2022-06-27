Johnny Depp set for ‘Jack Sparrow’ role in Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp is set to return to the Pirates of the Caribbean sequel and is in talks with Disney about a ‘$300 million deal’ after the defamation trial win against Amber Heard.

The actor, 59, was the major lead in five Pirates movies over the past 15 years.

He was dropped by the Disney franchise in 2018 after the release of Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Depp sued Heard over the Washington Post op-ed in 2018 that didn’t identify him but clearly branded him as a domestic abuser.

The Edward Scissorhands star told the jury he would not work with Disney again after executives made him feel ‘guilty until proven innocent’.

Depp was the major lead in five Pirates movies over the past 15 years and made what was thought to be his final voyage on the Black Pearl in Dead Men Tell No Tales which was released in 2017.

But according to various sources, Depp has been in talks with Disney about a ‘$300 million deal’ after winning his defamation trial again Amber Heard.

The insider revealed that Disney is interested in patching the relationship up with Depp and has recently reached out to him.

“They reached out to the actor prior to his defamation trial against Amber Heard and asked whether he would be interested in returning for another pirate film or two.





“The deal is reportedly for Johnny Depp to return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and a spin-off Disney Plus series about the early life of the Captain of The Black Pearl.

“What I can tell you is that the studio has already penned up a draft for a film about Jack Sparrow so they are very hopeful that Johnny will forgive them and return as his iconic character.”

The media house is working on a ‘$301 million deal’ to coax Depp back soon and is also reportedly adding a ‘sizeable donation’ to a charity of Depp’s choice as a gesture of goodwill.

