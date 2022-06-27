Continuous Voters Registration: NGO commends Bauchi govt for one-day public holiday to enable residents obtain PVCs

Bauchi State Government has been commended for declaring a one-day public holiday to allow citizens in the state to get registered and obtain their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in the continuous voter registration by INEC.

The commendation was made by a Bauchi-based Non-Governmental Organisation, Mafita Women and Youth Development Initiative ( MWYDI) which described the development as a good measure which will afford citizens the opportunity to be registered.

Chairperson of the NGO, Mrs Theresa Orude who made the commendation in an interview with Journalists in Bauchi on Monday, said that the day Public holiday would create awareness of the need for citizens of voting age to get their PVCs.

Mrs Theresa Orude explained that one of the priorities of MWYDI was to sensitise women and youth in the State to get their PVCs in order to vote for candidates of their choice in the next election.

She disclosed that her NGO has carried out several awareness and sensitization campaigns in some communities in the state to mobilize women and youth to get their PVCs to vote in the forthcoming general elections.

“The declaration of Monday, June 27, 2022, as a Public holiday by Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed to enable citizens to participate fully in the Continuous Voter Registration exercise is a welcome development,” she said.

“It will afford people who hitherto did not have their Permanent Voter’s Card to get theirs in order to exercise their franchise,” she said.

She urged women and youth who are yet to get their PVCs to take advantage of the Public holiday to do so saying no excuse will be accepted for not getting their PVCs.

Theresa Orude urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the devices and other facilities are deployed to designated locations in the state where citizens would easily access them and get registered.





She urged citizens, particularly the youth to be law-abiding and ensure that the process was smooth and peaceful.

The state government had announced that Monday, June 27, 2022, a public holiday to enable more citizens to be captured in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR)

