Jigawa Ministry of Justice received 196 cases of rape, sodomy, others in 2021 ― AG

The Jigawa State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Dr Musa Aliyu, has said the ministry received a total of 196 cases from the police, judiciary and other security agencies in 2021.

The commissioner made the disclosure while presenting the review of the activities conducted by the ministry in the outgoing year.

He said during “the year under review a total of 196 case dairies were received from the police and judiciary.”

Dr Aliyu explained that “these include 90 cases of rape, 27 homicides, 18 kidnappings, 32 sodomy, and three road accidents.”

He added that all the diaries were treated and prosecuted out of which he personally prosecuted 61 cases, adding that “32 cases were convicted while 42 were cleared by the courts.”

The justice commissioner who described the year as a year of pride to the ministry having succeeded in having two important bills – Child Right Act and Violence Against Person Prohibition bill – passed and assented in the state.

He said through the Ministry’s Department for Legal Drafting, they worked hard in collaboration with the other stakeholders to domesticate the bills to ensure it goes inline with spiritual disciplines and good cultural values of the Jigawa State people.

He said, “I am optimistic these laws will provide maximum protection to the children and other vulnerable groups in the society.”

Dr Aliyu added that other laws drafted by the ministry which are currently before the state House of Assembly include the Social Protection bill and Public Complain and Anti Corruption Commission bill.

Aliyu maintained that the state ministry website was upgraded and is always updated with full information of any court judgment in the state for public consumption and also for the conviction to serve as a deterrent to others.

The commissioner also revealed that during the year under review staff of the ministry were sponsored to participate in different legal training and conference to enhance their skills while adequate provision was made to all lawyers particularly those that travel outside the state to stand on cases on behalf of the state government.

Aliyu then called on all stakeholders particularly, police, judiciary, lawyers, correction centres, witnesses and the general public to discharge their share responsibility with sacrifice and dedication on any legal case before the court to ensure speedy dispensation of the case.

According to him, there are currently over 415 cases awaiting trial due to many factors, describing the situation as a source of concern.

