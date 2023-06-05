The newly elected chairman of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) Dutse District Society in Jigawa state, Malam Umar Farouk Gambo, FCA, expressed the need for increasing the tenure period for executives for institutes beyond one year.

The chairman made the disclosure in his acceptance speech delivered shortly after his election, saying one year term is very small for executives of the institute to make serious advancements in the activities of the institute.

Malam Faruk Umar noted that “the tenure of the Executives is only one year, the time is too short to make a meaningful impact, especially in a newly established institute like ours”.

He, therefore, solicited all support and assistance from members and called on the members to move ICAN forward.

Inaugurating the new executive members the National President of the Institute Dr. Innocent Okwuosa, FCA, called on them to encourage and maintain professionalism.

The national president who was represented by the Jigawa State Auditor General, Dr Garba Muhammad Dutse, FCA, urged the newly elected executives to redouble their efforts to move the District to greater heights.

According to him, the election has brought the end of about three years of caretaker committee leadership in the state.

Also speaking the immediate past chairman, Dr Ishaq Alhaji Samaila, FCA thank Members and the outgoing executives for the cooperation given to him during the past 29 months of his leadership first as caretaker and later as pioneer elected Chairman.

He thanks the Management of Jigawa State Polytechnic, Dutse for dedicating classrooms to the District for teaching ICAN students towards writing ICAN ATS and Professional examinations.

The organization has over the weekend conducted a first election and produced the who would run the affairs of the institute for a year term.

Those elected were Umar Farouk Gambo FCA, Chairman, Sani Ahmad Sulaiman, FCA, Vice Chairman, Umar Idris Abdullahi, ACA, General Secretary, Umar Dauda, FCA, Assistant General Secretary.





Others are Musbahu Inuwa Adam, ACA, Treasurer, Fatima Buba Aliyu, ACA, Financial Secretary, Nasiru Sabo Idris, FCA, Technical Secretary, and Fatima Mustapha Gana, ACA, Social/Publicity Secretary.

