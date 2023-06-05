A group of former students of the University of Lagos, under the platform of Akokites Graduates’ Initiative for Transparency and Development (AGITAD) has defended former governor of Ekiti State against corruption allegation by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), saying their colleague has “long standing profile of integrity.”

The anti-graft agency had reportedly invited Fayemi to its zonal command in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The report said Fayemi was being interrogated over allegations of N4 billion misappropriation connected to the handling of funds during his tenure as governor.

Responding to the report, AGITAD in a statement signed Monday in Abuja, by its director of media and publicity engagements, Dr. Hanson Aimofumeh, condemned what it described as “poorly scripted effort to traduce the name and legacies of Fayemi.”

The former students of University of Lagos said: “After conducting our own private investigation, we have come to the conclusion that this resort to murkiness by some desperate politicians in Ekiti State is directly related to positioning for federal government appointments.”

The statement reads in part; “We are compelled to take a public stance in defence of Dr Kayode Fayemi especially in the face of the crude attempt to desecrate the long standing profile of integrity of the former governor of Ekiti State who is also our colleague from way back at the University of Lagos. For his integrity, we dare to publicly give testimony of his record of honesty in office.

“As a member of the University of Lagos Students’ Parliament, to managing the affairs of Eni Njoku Hall as Chairman, to his first term as Governor of Ekiti and a four-year call of service at the federal government level as Minister and, ultimately, to his return to the office of the Governor of Ekiti State for a second term, no form of scandal had been mentioned anywhere near his good name.

“The recent poorly scripted effort to traduce the name and legacies of Fayemi is, therefore, condemnable. It is indicative of the wickedness engendered by an envious and covetous set of people who shamelessly concocted fictional stories of non-existent fraud to embarrass Fayemi.

“Indeed, this failed attempt to hang corruption charges on Fayemi has, once again, shown the extent man can go to destroy a fellow man for political gains. This is a witch-hunt that will not yield the desired result having targeted the wrong person. Sponsors of this dastardly act see Fayemi as the biggest obstacle to their political ambition and, to them, anything is fair in the battle for recognition.

“Unfortunately for them, Fayemi is the name of a unique brand in the Nigerian political space. It is not unusual to see some Nigerians gang up to fight their very best out of treachery and hatred but this one against a man who the immediate past President of Nigeria once described as a great asset to Ekiti people in his message to him on the occasion of his birthday, is in a class of its own.

“We know the elements behind this plot to soil the name of Fayemi and what they seek to achieve but we assure them that this one has failed. Our appeal to Fayemi is to continue to remain focused on the conscientisation of Nigerians on the nation realising its unfinished greatness.”





