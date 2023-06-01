Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar Namadi has appointed, Alhaji Bala Ibrahim as the secretary to the state government.

This was contained in a press statement issued signed and made available to Online Tribune by the head of civil service of the state, Alhaji Hussaini Ali Kila, the statement further stated that the governor also announced the appointment of Chief of Staff and Principal Private Secretary.

According to the statement, those appointed are senator Mustapha Makama Kiyawa as Chief of Staff and Alhaji Muhammad Adamu Garun Gabas as Principal Private Secretary.

Other appointees are Abdullahi S.G Shehu Accountant General and Dr. Habib Muhammad Ubale, Executive Secretary, Jigawa State Youth Empowerment/Employment Agency.

Until his appointment as Secretary to State Government (SSG), Alhaji Bala Ibrahim Mamser was the immediate past Commissioner of Information,Youth, Sports and Culture.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Akinwumi Ambode resurfaces

Not many can boast of running into Lagos politician, Akinwumi Ambode, at any social gathering after the completion of his term as the Governor of…

My wife is too beautiful, I want divorce, man tells court

In a surprising twist, a man has brought his marital woes to a local court in Lusaka, Zambia, stating that he no longer desires his wife, Hilda Mleya, due to…

VIDEO: Why I rejected N5m to perform at Tinubu’s inauguration concert — Portable





Fast-rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, on Friday, lamented that organisers of the…

OFFCUT: ‘We can manage 70k successfully as family of four,’ Nigerians reveal

Nigerians have revealed how a family of four can spend the sum of seventy thousand naira judiciously as…

You’re not my president, Pastor Bakare tells Tinubu

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the…

Messi breaks Ronaldo’s record for most goals in Europe’s Top 5 leagues

Lionel Messi has broken the record for the most goals scored in Europe’s top five leagues, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, during…