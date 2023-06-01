Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar Namadi has approved the setting-up of 12 man Taskforce Committee on Petroleum Monitoring and Distribution in the State.

The of civil service in the state, Alhaji Hussaini Ali Kila made the announcement through a press statement issued, signed and made available to Online Tribune in Dutse by the public relation officer in the office of the head of service Comrade Isma’ila Ibrahim said, Col. (Rtd) Muhammad Alhassan (rtd), will serve as the Chairman of the task force committee.

Alhaji Hussaini Ali Kila said the committee would ensure, among other things, the efficient supply and distribution of petroleum products across the State.

Members of the committee include Muhammad Usman Na- Allah, representatives of the Ministry of Commerce and Industries and Ministry of Information, Youth, Sports and Culture.

Others are: representatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Jigawa State Command, Department of State Service, Nigeria Army, Jigawa State, Nigeria Security Civil Defense Corps, Department of Petroleum Resources, Independent Petroleum Marketers, Jigawa State and Directorate of Research Evaluation and Political Affairs, Office of the SSG while the Director Special Services, Office of the SSG will serve as the Secretary of the Committee.

The statement said the committee will be inaugurated tomorrow by His Excellency Governor Umar Namadi at the Council Chamber, Government House by 2:30 pm prompt.

