A fire outbreak was reported at the Block C building of the Federal Secretariat, Phase II, Abuja, on Saturday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

The building affected by the fire incident reportedly houses the office of the Special Adviser (SA) to President Bola Tinubu on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Media and Communication Department of the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation relayed this information through a statement issued by the Director, Mr Mohammed Ahmed, to the press.

In his statement, Mr Mohammed Ahmed confirmed the incident, stating, “There was a fire outbreak at the Block C building of the Federal Secretariat in Abuja, which accommodates the office of the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Sustainable Development Goals.

The statement read: “The fire was triggered by an explosion from the Electrical Utility Room on the 3rd Floor of Block C being used as a Solar and Inverter Room by the present occupant, Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“The incident, which was brought under control by the prompt response of personnel from the Federal as well as the FCT Fire Services at about 5:00 p.m., affected the utility rooms on the second to eighth floors of the building.”

According to the statement, the Permanent Secretaries, Common Services Office-OHCSF, Mrs Lydia Jafiya, and Special Duties Office, Engr. Faruk Yusuf Yabo and Directors from the affected MDAs were on the ground while the operation lasted.

As of the time of going to press, the loss and damages caused by the fire have not been ascertained.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

GAMA: Peter Obi bags Politician of the Year award

The event, themed “A Channel of Hope Where There is Despair,” celebrated individuals making positive impacts on…

Catholic Priest remanded for raping, impregnating teenage girl in Anambra

An Awka Children, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Court of Anambra State, has remanded a Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Nwaigwe Stephen to…

Discontent spreads over succession plots at Supreme Court

As Nigerians wait on the National Judicial Council (NJC) to make final pick for the Supreme Court bench, fresh claims have emerged to explain the lopsidedness in…

I was forced to pay N1m, buy iPhone 14 Promax for marrying Sheila a virgin — Israel DMW

Davido’s Logistics Manager, Israel Afeare, who is popularly known as Israel DMW, claimed that his estranged wife’s parents “forced” him to…

HID asked monarch, other visitors to leave few minutes before death — Awolowo Dosumu

At the church service held at the in-house chapel of the Awolowo family house, Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State, Dr Awolowo Dosumu recalled how…

Bangbet Risk-free Starting: Nigeria’s Most Generous Betting Site Reveals

The world of online betting has been transformed by innovative platforms like Bangbet. With its user-centric design, the Bangbet app promises…