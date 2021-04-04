Jeffstar, Shedstar say ‘We are ready’

Fast-rising music duo, Shedstar and Jeffstar have hinted about their intention to roll out new songs and videos in the next few weeks just as they conclude studio works and plans on their new EP.

Speaking about their music plan, Shedstar described their music career as a journey that has begun with a lot of hope and dreams, saying they are ready to put their songs on the lips of Nigerians in a matter of weeks.

From their hit single, ‘Never settle for less’ to ‘Asi’ and other popular songs from the duo, observers of their rising profiles say that they may have what it takes to cut in a competitive space for themselves in the music industry.

Currently signed to Cruphy Entertainment, the music duo in separate interviews with R said they have started climbing the ladder to stardom and urged their fans to keep supporting their brand and music as they plan to unveil their music agenda for the year.

With new music and video already being worked on, the brothers who hail from Anambra State said they are ready to hit the ground running and prove to the rest of the world that theirs is a career that would not fade away but stand the test of time.

“We have come a long way and we are happy that our music career has started looking up. Enduring the 2020 lockdown and pandemic was hard for our career but like other artistes who were affected, we have bounced back.

The studio sessions have been great and we can’t wait to roll out our music plans for the year,” Jeffstar said.

