The Management of Jos Electricity Distribution Plc, in conjunction with the two in-house unions, the National Union of Electricity Employees and Senior Staff of Electricity and Allied Matters, have signed the revised conditions of service.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Managing Director, Engr Abdu Bello Mohammed, stated that the revised edition was timely as it had been in existence since 2018.

According to him, “A document of such sensitive nature and importance, being operational for more than four years, would require review to ensure it accurately reflects the current realities regarding employee engagement, conduct, welfare, career and capacity development, as well as the company’s responsibility to its employees.”

Related Posts No Content Available

Engr Mohammed praised the harmonious relationship between the management and unions. He also disclosed that the revised version of the conditions of service was necessitated by the fact that it would be used to improve the welfare and career development of employees, and ultimately benefit the company.

He emphasized that the management, under his leadership, has an open-door policy and is open to constructive advice from all staff members.

He urged the staff to put in their best efforts to ensure that Jos Electricity Distribution Plc achieves the highest level of collection efficiency.

“These revised conditions of service should reaffirm our commitment to enhancing our cooperation for an excellent and harmonious working environment that will guarantee industrial peace,” he asserted.

He thanked the Board, Management, the two in-house unions, and all those who worked diligently to bring about the signing of the document.

The Managing Director promised that the company would honour the entire spirit and essence of the new conditions of service.

In their separate remarks, the National Presidents of NUEE and SSAEC, Engr Martin Nzeogwu and Engr Chika Ben, commended the Managing Director of Jos Electricity Distribution Plc, Engr Abdu Bello Mohammed, for creating a harmonious working environment for the staff.

They stated, “You have created an impression that you are going to achieve what other MDs before you could not achieve, through your commitment to the conditions of service.”

They urged him to continue the good work he has been doing since assuming the role and assured him of the union’s ongoing support to enhance the growth of the electricity outfit.

Present at the signing ceremony were members of the Executive management of the company, as well as the Vice Presidents of the two in-house unions, Comrades Mathew Ojochide Agbata and Abubakar Umar.

Others in attendance were Mshelinga Sikanta, Naallah Adamu Yawuri, Ibrahim Umar Doggi, Sim Debora Magaji, Dalhatu Magaji, and Sarah Bidee, among other dignitaries.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Makinde: Son of church warden who builds mosques

The mosque is the heart of the Islamic life. It is the place where the Almighty Allah (SWT) is communally worshipped and…

Why we refused to fix federal roads in Edo – Philip Shaibu

Edo State Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu on Friday explained that the state government was ready to…

Revealed: Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham’s silent media war over supremacy, influence

There is a quiet social media war currently pitching Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham against each other over…

Subsidy removal as elite banditry, reverse robin hoodism

I really wanted to stop talking about subsidy removal for two reasons. One, senseless, right-wing, anti-people economic populism has…

[EXCLUSIVE] Ministerial list: Serving senators, ex-bank CEO, others make first batch

The list, according to top sources in power corridors, is the first batch and will be sent to the Senate this…

See why Italian FA slammed Roma’s Mourinho with 10-day suspension

Roma manager Jose Mourinho has been issued a 10-day suspension by the Italian Football Association (FIGC) as…