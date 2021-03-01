Jangebe abduction will be the last — Buhari

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that the abduction of female students from Government Girls Science Secondary School, Jangebe, will be the last to happen.

The president’s statement was relayed on Sunday, through Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, who led a high-powered Federal Government delegation to sympathise with the people and government of Zamfara State, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.

He said new measures have been developed by the Federal Government and would bring a complete end to all forms of criminality in the nation. He also added that bandits would not be spared anymore.

“The president is saddened by the abduction of the students from Jangebe and reassures you that the government has all the resources and wherewithal to contain these criminals.

“Buhari also commended Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara’s efforts against armed banditry and promised continued support to bring lasting peace.

“The Federal Government will continue its partnership with Zamfara government and its citizens in resolving the security challenges facing the state,” Buhari said.

In his response, Governor Matawalle appreciated President Buhari and the Federal Government’s concern, noting that very soon, the abductees would regain their freedom.

“We are using the leaders of the repentant bandits to rescue the schoolgirls from the kidnappers. Very soon, we will witness the release of the abductees,” the governor said.

He added that his administration “is going to continue with the peace process with bandits considering its impacts in addressing security challenges facing the state.”

He commended President Buhari for sending the delegation to sympathise the state over what he described as an “ugly act”.

“I strongly believe in the president and his effort in fighting all forms of insurgence and urge him to improve on the nation’s security.

“This is by ensuring synergy among the security agencies so that confrontations with criminals can be coordinated on ground and air simultaneously,” the governor said.

