JAMB releases UTME mock results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination conducted on June 3 across the country.

Spokesperson of the Board, Dr Fabian Benjamin in a statement, on Wednesday in Abuja, advised the candidates who sat for the examination to visit the JAMB website to check their results.

He said: “A total of 160,718 candidates indicated interest to sit the examination but only 62,780 turned out for the mock exercise whose results are now released,” he said.

The mock examination is designed by the Board to prepare candidates for the actual UTME scheduled to take place between June 19 and July 3, 2021, was administered by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, in all centres nationwide.

Speaking during the conduct of the exercise, Dr Fabian Benjamin, told journalists at the end of the exercise in Abuja that the essence of the mock examination was to test the capacity and suitability of the centres.

He noted that the exercise conducted nationwide was hitch-free, except in Dominion International School, Jabi, Abuja where the centre was gutted by fired and candidates were redirected to other centres.

“We have over 160,617 candidates sitting for this mock examination in all our CBT centres. We received a report of complaint about capacity and stability of one or two centres.

“ Like in Abuja, there is a centre- Dominion International School, Jabi that caught fire during the examinations but everything has been put under control,” he said.

Benjamin said JAMB is adequately prepared for the main UTME which is due to take place between June 19 and July 3, 2021, proven by the success of the mock examination.

