JAMB releases results of 2022 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) held nationwide from Friday, May 6, to Friday, May 13, 2022.

The Board advised candidates to check the result by simply sending UTMERESULT to 55019 using the same phone number that he/she had used for registration and the result would be returned as a text message.

Head, Public Affairs and Protocol JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, who announced this in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Abuja, urged candidates to strictly adhere to this user-friendly process of checking the result as outlined by the Board.

The statement read: “To check the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result, all a candidate needs to do is to simply send UTMERESULT to 55019 using the same phone number that he/she had used for registration and the result would be returned as a text message.

“This is the only process of checking the 2022 UTME results for now as the Board has not uploaded it on its website for obvious reasons.

“In addition, candidates are forewarned that they would, as usual, receive all kinds of messages from desperate fraudsters on how to check their results different from the aforementioned one.





“Hence, the Board urge all candidates to ignore all such messages on how to check their 2022 UTME results as they are all products of deceit aimed at misleading them.

“The Board, in line with its desire to adhere to the ease of doing business protocol of the government, has emplaced this user-friendly and simplified process of checking UTME results.

“Furthermore, this simplified process would also serve to preclude the unconscionable exploitation of candidates by shylock business centres and cyber cafes which often take advantage of hapless candidates.”

