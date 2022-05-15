APC NWC shifts presidential aspirants’ screening

Latest NewsTop News
By Paul Omorogbe
Be fair to aspirants, Confusion over screening APC committeesConfusion over screening APC committees, Why we are supporting APC, APC group petitions Adamu, Only direct primaries will save APC, APC, Stella Oduah's defection, Oyo APC condemn attack, automatic tickets for non-inaugurated members, Presidential convention, Dont field unpopular presidential , APC denies purported, APC loses former LG boss in Oyo, APC makes u-turn, South-South unity assuring, Anambra APC picks 180 delegates for National Convention, APC convention, no confidence in Senator Akpanudoedehe, APC Convention: Chairmanship aspirant to pick nomination forms for N20m, Edo APC compensates non-inaugurated Assembly members-elect with automatic tickets, APC zoning arrangement, APC youths tackle Lukman over comments on Buni, APC Convention: North-Central to produce National Chairman, as Southeast loses Secretary to Southwest, Give us Dada as youth leader, Ondo Bye-Election: APC wins Akure Reps seat, Egbeda LG APC stakeholders, 2023: APC to swap offices between north, south in agreed zoning formula, Osun APC faction rejects, APC Executive, APC to boycott Bayelsa election, APC to ratify amended, Kwara APC chieftain battles, Enugu APC crisis deepens, inaugurates Oyo APC LG chairmen, Edo APC inaugurates SEC, Oyo APC inaugurates chairmen, Youths ask for more opportunities to serve, APC youths appeal to leaders, Sokoto APC crisis deepens, Anambra APC commends national, Lack of internal democracy, APC candidate to emerge , National Reconciliation Committee, APC reconciliation committee , APC has no candidate, Ekiti APC Primary, 82 youth groups endorse, Defectors were already expelled members, not Omo-Agege's supporters, Delta APC, convention in party's best interest, Leadership tussle rocks APC, APC releases schedule for February Convention, Kwara APC cautions Adamu-led, APC convention, APC govs decide convention, Kalus call for postponement, Oyo APC North America chapter, New faction of APC emerges, APC call Lagos continuity agenda, APC convention, We will intervene very soon, Factional APC caretaker committee, APC insists on going to court, Zamfara APC now rebranded,APC commences sale of forms, Oyo APC crisis continues, Protesters storm APC secretariat, No petition received in Ondo, Stalemate persists in Oyo APC , We didn't receive petition, No petition against Ekiti ,Fake delegate list, Factional Kwara APCnew date for aborted congress, publicity scribe commends members , Lagos APC releases list, Osun APC state congress, Edo APC holds congress, Oke-Ogun 1 zone, Be fair in your dealings, Abia APC would not, APC sweeps Plateau, Delta APC, Lagos appeal committee receives, APC state congress, LG Congress: APC inaugurates Appeal Committees, APC justifies rising external debt, APC LG congress, Plateau APC set, APC swears in 225 wards excos in Kebbi, Buhari administration has expanded, Health Emergency Trust Fund, Buhari's economic initiatives, Don't purchase forms, Ogun APC appeal committee, Court asked to stop, APC to conduct LGs', APC governors fault Southern , APC national convention, We are not recommending sharing, APC Enugu ward congress, Osun APC caucus raises, Water sector has received, APC keeps members, Lagos APC suspends former, APC explains heavy police, Oyo APC Ward Congress result, Ondo APC adopts consensus, stakeholders reject ward congress, No APC ward congress, APC ward congresses, Enugu APC ward congress, Buhari making frantic efforts, Interested members in Ekiti, APC wins chairmanship seats, Sokoto APC assures members, Buhari has revolutionised aviation , APC releases timetable, opening of factional state office, Kwara APC crisis:, APC chairman reiterates commitment, Lagos APC loses treasurer, No crisis in Ondo APC , APC shifts dates, Suspension of lawmakers

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) has shelved the screening of its presidential aspirants till May 23. 

National Organising Secretary of the party, Sulaiman Argungu, made the disclosure on Saturday, while inaugurating the committee for the screening of aspirants for the governorship and senatorial tickets of the party. 

Argungu gave the number of governorship aspirants seeking the party’s tickets in their respective states across the country as 145, while 351 aspirants would face screening panels for Senate tickets. 

Investigations revealed that the screening of the was earlier fixed simultaneously for this weekend along with governorship and National Assembly aspirants. Argungu, who gave a new date of May 23, did not give any reason for the shift in date. 

He said: “The screening of the 28 presidential aspirants will now hold on the 23rd of May. Some of them have started to withdraw from the race, but their screening will now be on the 23rd,” Arugungu told newsmen at the inauguration. 

A party source, however, alleged that the shift in date was to accommodate a former president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, who is out of the country but has to be present for screening. 


A Fulani group, Nomadic Pastoralists and Almajarai community led by IbrahimlAbdullahi reportedly purchased the nomination forms for the former president. 

While Jonathan’s media aide had declared that he was not interested in the APC ticket, it was later confirmed that he had actually registered as a member of the ruling party in his in Ogbia Ward 13 in Ogbia Local Government Area in Bayelsa State. 

Investigation revealed that only 25 aspirants actually returned their nomination forms, out of the 28 that purchased the forms. 

Further checks revealed that while the former Anambra State governor and Minister of Labour and Productivity, Senator Chris pulled out of the race, the governor of Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele did not also return his form. 

Inaugurating the screening committees for both governorship and National Assembly, Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Abubakar Kyari, who represented the APC National Chairman, appealed to the panels to be thorough and transparent in the assignment they have been saddled with. 

He said: “I’m sure most of you have been through this before. And I’m sure when you look around you, look to your left, you look to your right, you will see amongst and around you somebody who is full of integrity and somebody who is here as a result of merit. 

“We have a very strong party; we have a big party. And we’re committed that we deliver the right candidates for the forthcoming elections. We have no doubt that the distinguished ladies and gentlemen assembled here will do just that. 

“I wouldn’t want to go into details because we all know ourselves, and we have tried to engage you in a manner that you will also bring your experience to the fore. 

“With this, I don’t want to take much of our time. I’d like to welcome you to this auspicious event. And I know there’s a long long hurdle ahead of all of us, like I said, this is not the first time we’re exposed to this either as a panelist or as an aspirant through the process of screening and sometimes into the wee hours of the morning. I would like to at this point plead with you to be patient, screen thoroughly so that we can have the best of the best.”

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc. Click here for full details

You might also like
Latest News

JAMB releases results of 2022 UTME

Latest News

Ganduje moves to stop Shekarau from dumping APC

Metro

3 persons dead as market building collapses in Ebonyi

Latest News

Development: Communities present demands to legislators in Ebonyi

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More