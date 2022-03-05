Tnm is on rescue mission to save demcoracy —Solomon Dalung

Mr Solomon Dalung was a Minister of Youths and Sports but recently teamed up with former governor of Kano State, Mallam Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso; elder statesman, Tanko Yakassai among others to form a group christened “The National Movement” (TNM). In this interview by ISAAC SHOBAYO, the former minister sheds light on the driving force of the movement. Excerpts:

What is the reason behind the formation of The National Movement?

The National Movement is a political intervention created by like-minded politicians who are concerned about the deteriorating situation of internal democracy, which the two major political parties that had governed and governing Nigeria have subjected the country to and the concerned for the future of democracy taking a look at how apathy is gradually dispossessing democratic zeal of Nigeria. So it is an intervention and political approach to rescue democracy.

Are you saying that the evolution of the Movement is a result of the failure of the APC-led administration?

Taking a cue from what I have said, I think your question is still within the context of the vision of the National Movement because the Movement is not about the APC failing Nigeria but about the collapse of the internal democracy within the two major political parties. When we talk about internal democracy, we are talking about the workability of the party structure in the process of election, emergence of candidates and presenting them for elections. These mechanisms have collapsed and there is nothing like internal democracy anymore as far as the two major political parties are concerned.

To be precise, what is your assessment of the APC-led administration in the past seven years?

It is the failure of the PDP that led to the emergence of APC and in the past seven years, APC has not differed from the PDP. I make bold to say that there is no clear difference between APC and PDP in terms of political structure and idealogy. Many members of the PDP have morphed into the APC and are holding ministerial and party positions, so if by 2023 there is no intervention and Nigerians voted for the PDP, it is still the same thing, the same party with the same people and those in APC will move again into PDP for patronage. So, as far as I am concerned and to the best of my political judgement, the issue of APC and PDP is a conspiracy of political elites that are just playing with the political psychology and psyche of Nigerians.

Looking at the background of those of you behind the formation of the Movement, you were at one time or the other a formidable member of either PDP or APC respectively and held key positions on the platforms of the parties as well, how will you convince Nigerians that those of you who are founding members are not chips off the old block?

Well, that is very key and important and that was why in my speech at the launch of the Movement, I categorically admitted that the faces gathered were a reflection of the old political order. The difference here is that we are more patriotic to own up and say the situation as it is now is not in the overall interest of the country, let’s midwife way out of it. The old order is repositioning itself, the country is greater than everybody, so the interest of the country is paramount? It is about the commitment to peace, unity and progress of Nigeria.

But what can you say to convince Nigerians that members of the Movement are not being driven by ambitions?

There’s nothing wrong with ambition because every political animal is ambitious, that members are ambitious is not the issue, the main issue is that the current political situation deserved intervention. The question is how are we going to realise this? The National Movement cannot reposition itself, it had to mobilise Nigerians. We have to deviate, chat a new path. If the leadership is not provided, we would have committed the worst political crime against the people. There is nothing wrong with this, what is important is allowing your ambition to align with the overall interest of Nigeria.

From all indications, it is like the membership of the Movement did not cut across all the six geopolitical zones in the country, (cuts in)

For your information, The National Movement is one of the many movements across the nation. I am aware of three existing coalitions that are mobilising with the ultimate aim of coming together to unite and rescue Nigeria and democracy.

What is your view on the relationship between the National Assembly and the Presidency, Many Nigerians think that the existing cordiality has not helped the country but rather slowed down development?

The cordiality between the National Assembly and Presidency is expected to be at the expense of the nation not at the partisan party interest or individual agenda. That there is cordiality, there is nothing wrong with such but what is unacceptable is that if the cordiality is to sacrifice national interest, that one is against the spirit of democracy.

Do you think the Movement has what it takes to unseat the APC?

Your question is like a General asking his enemy to come and inspect his armoury.

Based on Nigeria’s political experience, it is always difficult to defeat a sitting government (cuts in)

There is nothing difficult about it because APC defeated a sitting PDP government in 2015, so there is nothing difficult about what you are saying, I don’t know how you concluded that it will be difficult to defeat an incumbent but I know it is possible, especially with the current scenario we are experiencing in Nigeria. There will be a big surprise in the political circle in 2023, many Nigerians are unhappy with the system and therefore yearning for a change that the National Movement represents.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is currently on a four-week strike, what is the way out of incessant strikes by this union?

ASUU strike is another unfortunate development that is coming up again. I am a victim of the ASUU strike because I spent additional years while studying Law, so I know how painful it is for lecturers to be on strike. But the strike is a result of the insincerity of purpose on the part of the government to manage the crisis. I also feel that ASUU too has not been carrying Nigerians along, it should have explained to Nigerians the fundamental basis underlining the crisis not just restricting it to the issue of agreement alone. I will challenge ASUU to put the evolution of the crisis on the table and how it has attempted to proffer a solution in which the government hijack their intellectual property and annex it, which remains the basis of the crisis to date. Unless the issue surrounding the decree establishing Educational Thrust Fund which was a brainchild of ASUU to cure the funding crisis in tertiary institutions, which the government initially thought was not viable but later realised it is viable and annexed it and mutilated it is resolved in line with ASUU aspiration, tertiary institutions will continue to experience crisis. As it is today, they have taken over these institutions and funds made available for tertiary education are diverted to meet political interest. So, ASUU will continue to go on strike until justice is done to this issue of funding.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“It is gladdening that only six months after that memorable event, the Minister of Interior is back in Enugu to perform another significant and symbolic ceremony. This time, the Minister accompanied by the Acting Comptroller General of Immigration, is in the Coal City to unveil the enhanced E-Passport and Commission the Passport Production Centre for the South East situated in Enugu within this Complex.”

Speaking also, the Acting Comptroller General enthused that the people of the South East can now rejoice, pointing out that it was not that his Service oblivious of the suffering of the people but that time and resources had not permitted earlier action.

He commended Gov Ugwuanyi for his support and assistance to the State Command that had culminated in the realization of the project.

Responding, Aregbesola showered encomium on Ugwuanyi who he described as his good friend and one who has been of immense assistance to the Immigration Service in Enugu state.

The minister said not only does South East have a passport production centre within reach but also that the people now have access to an array of choices of the enhanced E-Passport that will aid their globe-trotting disposition.